In Photos: ISRO Successfully Puts Second-Gen NavIC Satellite in Orbit

ISRO's GSLV-carrying navigation satellite called NVS-01 lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday, 29 May.
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-carrying navigation satellite called NVS-01 sits at the launch pad ahead of its launch, at the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikot on Sunday, 28 May. The launch was scheduled at 10.42 am on Monday, 29 May.
The ISRO's GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday, 29 May.
Around 20 minutes after lift-off, the GSLV deployed the satellite weighing 2,232 kg into the intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) at an altitude of about 251 km.
The satellite being launched with the help of GSLV-F12 is called NVS-01. It is part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) series.
According to ISRO, NavIC is used to provide accurate positioning, navigation, and timing services for civilian as well as military operations.
Spectators watch the launch of ISRO's GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 as it lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday, 29 May.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath addressed a press conference after the successful launch of GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission in Sriharikota on Monday, 29 May.
Congratulating the team behind the launch, ISRO chairman S Somanath said that the NVS-01 has additional capabilities to make the signals more secure in the civilian band – L1.
