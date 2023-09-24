In Photos: Italy's Marco Bezzecchi Lifts The Trophy In MotoGP Bharat 2023

Marco Bezzecchi (centre) along with Jorge Martin (left) and Fabio Quartararo (right) with their trophies of maiden MotoGP Bharat.
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Francesco Bagnaia was initially holding on to second position before he crashed in kerb area.
A clean turn by Joan Mir of Spain with his Honda.
Jorge Martin with his Ducati can be seen overtaking Franceso Bagnaia to get the second place.
Audience cheer as the riders pass by.
France's Fabio Quartararo was third to cross the finish line. He became France's maiden premier class World Champion in 2021 after impressing as a MotoGP rookie in 2019 and 2020. A year later, Quartararo finished runner-up after a thrilling title duel with Francesco Bagnaia.
Michele Pirro with his Ducati, taking the sharp turn before the finish line.
Marco Bezzecchi, the Italian contender from Mooney VR46 Team, emerged as a winner at the maiden Indian Grand Prix.
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri presented the silver trophy to Jorge Martin for finishing in the second place.
Italy's Marco Bezzecchi lifts the golden trophy at MotoGP Bharat 2023.
Fabio Quartararo and Marco Bezzecchi during their champagne play.
