In Photos | Air Force Day: Chief Unveils New Ensign, Woman Officer Leads Parade

(Image: X/@NewsIADN)
On its 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Sunday, 8 October unveiled a new Ensign for the force.
The new Ensign features the Air Force Crest on the top-right corner towards the fly side.
While the new Ensign was hoisted the older version was pulled down, folded with full honour and handed over to the Air Chief.
The IAF has got its new Ensign 72 years after the older one was adopted in 1951.
The Air Force Day commemorates the establishment of the force on this day in 1932, when India was still colonised by the British.
This is the first Air Force Day Parade to be commanded by a woman officer, GP Capt. Shaliza Dhami. She is the first woman IAF officer to command a combat unit.
The 91st IAF Day celebrations were held at Air Force Station-Bamrauli in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
The parade was followed by an air display on the banks of the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj in the afternoon.
The Dakota Parashurama VP905 -- a legendary aircraft that played an important role in Independent India's history espcially in 1947/48 -- made a flypast during the parade on Air Force Day at Prayagraj.
Director General & All Ranks of Border Security Force (BSF) extended "best wishes to All Ranks, Veterans & Families of Indian Air Force on Air Force Day."
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) congratulated the IAF on its 91st Century. "We are proud to be associated with IAF and continue to support your endeavours. Our gratitude to the brave air warriors who protect the sovereignty of our country," HAL posted on X (formerly Twitter).
