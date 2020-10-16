In Pics: India This Week

From floods in Hyderabad to a new alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge submerged with floodwater following heavy rain, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 | (Photo: PTI)
From the devastating floods in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to a new alliance in Jammu and Kashmir following Mehbooba Mufti’s release, here’s a glimpse of all that happened in India this week.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference along with his son Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and others after meeting of signatories to the Gupkar declaration, at his residence in Srinagar, Thursday, 15 October, 2020. Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader late Ramvilas Paswan, along with his mother mourns near the mortal remains of his father before the cremation, at Digha Ghat in Patna, Saturday, 10 October, 2020.Rescue operation being carried out for locals to move them to safer places following heavy rain, at Al Jubail colony in Hyderabad, Wednesday, 14 October, 2020. A metro train runs on a track in hazy weather, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 14 October, 2020. The national capitals air quality was recorded in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as pollution levels dipped slightly.Flood relief columns of Indian Army’s Bison Division rescue stranded citizens in flood-affected areas of Hyderabad.Carona warriors and their families watch special screening of a movie at a PVR Cineplex that was reopened as part of Unlock 5, at Vasant Kunj in New Delhi, Thursday, 15 October, 2020. Theatres and multiplexes reopened in some parts of the country after being allowed to resume operations as per guidelines issued under Unlock 5.Tamil actress and former Congress spokesperson Kushboo while joining the BJP, in New Delhi, Monday, 12 October, 2020.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurates different community puja pandals ahead of Durga puja festival, at Nabanna in Kolkata, Wednesday, 14 October, 2020. A woman cooks food in candlelight after a grid failure resulted in massive power outages across the city, in Mumbai, Monday, 12 October, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a virtual ceremony held to release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in the honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary. Members of All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association worship an idol of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday, in Kolkata, Sunday, 11 October, 2020. Volunteers pack masks, sanitisers and other essentials for polling officers at a COVID Protection Kit Packaging Centre, ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Monday, 12 October, 2020.RJD leader and candidate from Raghopur constituency Tejashwi Yadav seeks blessings from his elder brother Tej Pratap as his mother Rabri Devi looks on, before filing his nomination papers, in Patna, Wednesday, 14 October, 2020.Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor rides bicycle at Juhu in Mumbai, Sunday, 11 October, 2020.
