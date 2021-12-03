In Photos: India This Week

Farmers shout slogans during a Kisan Mahapanchayat to mark one year of the farmers agitation, in Mumbai, Sunday, 28 November.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Union government passing a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws to Indian-origin Parag Agrawal taking over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, here's a glimpse of India this week.
School children holding umbrellas walk along a road in rain at Sion, in Mumbai, Wednesday, 1 December
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, 1 December.
NCP President Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee come out of Pawar's residence after a meeting in Mumbai, Wednesday, 1 December
Twitter's erstwhile Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal took over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc after Jack Dorsey's resignation from the company, it was announced on Monday, 29 November.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with other opposition parties MPs at a protest near Mahatma Gandhis statue over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 1 December.
People stand around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold and foggy morning, in Jammu, Wednesday, 1 December.
Medical Students & doctors hold candles to mark the World AIDS Day and demand the government to consider restructuring the academic fees according to the 2018-19 academic year, payment of COVID-risk allowance, and timely payment of stipend to postgraduates and interns, at Victoria hospital in Bengaluru, Wednesday, 1 December.
People travel via a boat at the waterlogged DLF residential area after rain at Semmancheri, in Chennai, Wednesday, 1 December.
Indian Navy personnel display their skills during Navy Week 2021, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Thursday, 2 December.
Farmers participate in a tractor rally organized by BJP Kisan Morcha from Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, in Varanasi, Sunday, 28 November.
The newly appointed Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar inspects the Guard of Honour during a ceremony at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 30 November.
BJP Councillors with their supporters celebrate after their victory in the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections, in Agartala, Thursday, 2 December.
Guwahati: Students of the Cotton University stage a protest after All Assam Students Union (AASU) leader Animesh Bhuyan was lynched by a mob following an alleged road accident in Assam's Jorhat district, Tuesday, 30 November.
Low visibility due to a layer of smog at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 30 November
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait with farmers after a bill to cancel the three contentious farm laws was passed during the Winter Session of the Parliament, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Monday, 29 November.
A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test, in Bengaluru, Thursday, 2 December. The Karnataka government has decided to intensify surveillance and increase the RT-PCR Covid tests at the bus stands and railway stations following reports of new COVID-19 variant Omicron in several countries and new clusters of Covid-19 infections in different districts.
Boats anchored along the shore in view of Cyclone Jawad, in Puri, Friday, 3 December.