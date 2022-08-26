In Photos: India This Week

A candidate lies on the road after he was hit by ADM (Law & Order) KK Singh (R) with a baton during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates demanding for 7th phase teacher's recruitment, at Dakbangla intersection, in Patna, Monday, 22 August 2022.
From Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress party to the accidental firing of a BrahMos missile that landed in Pakistan, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all Congress party positions, including its primary membership, on Friday, 26 August 2022.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) legislators, in Ranchi on Friday, 26 August 2022.
Noida: Barricades used to block a road leading to Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Friday, 26 August 2022.
Hyderabad: RAF personnel conduct a flag march as protests erupt over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP MLA Raja Singh, in the Old City of Hyderabad, Wednesday, 24 August 2022.
Members of Bharatiya Janata Party during a protest, demanding the resignation of Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia over the alleged liquor policy scam, in New Delhi, Monday, 22 August 2022.
Three officers of the Indian Air Force have been sacked for the March 9 accidental firing of a BrahMos missile that landed in Pakistan, on Tuesday, 23 August 2022.
Mandi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visits the Thunag area to take stock of the damage caused by monsoon rains and floods, in Mandi, Wednesday, 24 August 2022.
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during a farewell ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Friday, 26 August 2022.
New Delhi: INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier, is to be commissioned on 2 September.
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming festival of 'Ganesh Chaturthi', in Jalandhar, on Friday, 26 August 2022.
Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, arrested for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad, being taken to Cherlapally jail, in Hyderabad, Thursday, 25 August 2022.
