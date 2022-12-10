In Photos: India This Week

Congress MPs Jothimani and Ranjeet Ranjan during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on 7 December in New Delhi
PTI
From the Assembly election results in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to Bharat Jodo Yatra, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Devotees celebrate Chunari Manorath festival in Mathura.
A lioness with her cubs at Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
Congress workers in Lucknow celebrate the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.
A fisherman rows his boat across the Hooghly river during sunset, in Nadia, Karnataka.
A boy dressed as Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi after the MCD results.
Soldier of the Army Service Corps (ASC) displays the skill during the 262nd Corps Day and 11th Reunion of ASC in Bengaluru.
Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav with her husband and party president Akhilesh Yadav after winning the bypoll from Mainpuri.
Australia's Beth Mooney walks back after winning the T20 match against India at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium, in Navi Mumbai on Friday, 9 December.
Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party leaders KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, and Randeep Surjewala during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kota, on Thursday, 8 December.
