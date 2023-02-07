In Photos: India Sends 1st Batch of Relief Material to Earthquake-Hit Turkey

An IAF C-17 aircraft carrying the first batch of earthquake relief material including NDRF Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment left for Turkey on Monday night.
India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to Turkey, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, 7 February.
The first batch of earthquake relief material includes National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Search and Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
The Indian Air Force said an IAF C-17 aircraft left for Turkey on Monday night.
This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations, the IAF said.
This came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Turkey. In a meeting chaired by the prime minister’s principal secretary PK Mishra, it was decided that search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief material would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Turkey government.
“Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake hit area for search & rescue operations. Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, "Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy."
The prime minister also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the Earthquake in Syria.
"Deeply pained to learn that the devastating earthquake has also affected Syria. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We share the grief of Syrian people and remain committed to provide assistance and support in this difficult time,” the prime minister said in a tweet.
Over 4,300 people have been killed in the earthquakes so far. At least 2,921 people were killed in 10 Turkish provinces, according to Turkish authorities. According to figures given by Syrian government inDamascus, the death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 656. At least 450 people have died in the northwestern region controlled by rebels.
