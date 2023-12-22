INDIA Bloc Leaders Protest Against Suspension of 146 MPs at Jantar Mantar

INDIA bloc leaders kicked off their protest on Friday, 22 December, at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the suspension of 146 MPs from both Houses of Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The suspended MPs had been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach in the Lok Sabha on 13 December.
Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Sitaram Yechury and others took part in the protest.
Several Opposition MPs were seen holding banners which read Save Democracy" and "Democracy is in danger".
"Two or three youth entered Parliament and released smoke. At this BJP MPs ran away. In this incident, there is the question of security breach, but there is another question of why they protested this way. The answer is unemployment in the country," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering.
INDIA bloc leaders at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
