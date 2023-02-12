India Art Fair 2023: A Window to the Creative Side of South Asia

The four-day India Art Fair is back with its 14th edition, giving a platform to emerging artists, and to art enthusiasts who want to discover and explore contemporary art from South Asia. The Quint met with and spoke to some of the art lovers, art professionals, and curators to understand what makes the exhibition special for them. Sukanya, a designer and curator from New Delhi, frequents the exhibition as much as possible. “My relationship with the India Art Fair is a very private one, I think. I try to come here alone so that I can have time with just me and the art. This can be a very manic and social place, and you end up meeting a lot of people which sometimes makes it difficult to see the art,” Sukanya tells The Quint.