In Pictures: Srinivasan & Family Felicitate Dhoni on 200th Match as CSK Captain

MS Dhoni will captain CSK for the 200th time in Wednesday's match against Rajasthan Royals.
N Srinivasan, former BCCI President, felicitates MS Dhoni to mark his 200th match as CSK captain, ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 12th April 2023

N Srinivasan, former BCCI President and his family before the felicitation ceremony to mark MS Dhoni’s 200th match as CSK captain, ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 12th April 2023

N Srinivasan, former BCCI President meets Ravi Shastri before the felicitation ceremony to mark MS Dhoni’s 200th match as CSK captain, ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 12th April 2023

MS Dhoni meets Ravi Shastri before the felicitation ceremony to mark MS Dhoni’s 200th match as CSK captain, ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 12th April 2023

N Srinivasan, former BCCI President and his family before the felicitation ceremony to mark MS Dhoni’s 200th match as CSK captain, ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 12th April 2023

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni stands with his team-mates during the felicitation to mark his 200th match as CSK captain, ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 12th April 2023

