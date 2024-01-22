In Pics: Sachin, Saina, Kumble & Mithali Raj Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration

During the inauguration of the temple, carrying a silver ‘chhatra’ placed on a red cloth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple and performed ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram.

He then went into the ‘Garbh Griha’ amid chanting of mantras to complete the remaining rituals.

The majestic five ft tall statue of five-year-old Ram Lalla was finally unveiled to the world.