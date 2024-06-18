Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Swara Bhasker Shares Glimpse of Daughter Raabiyaa's First Eid al-Adha

In Pics: Swara Bhasker Shares Glimpse of Daughter Raabiyaa's First Eid al-Adha

Swara Bhasker celebrated the special occasion at her parents' house with daughter Raabiyaa.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Swara Bhasker shares pics from daughter Raabiyaa's first Eid al-Adha.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X/@ReallySwara)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Swara Bhasker shares pics from daughter Raabiyaa's first Eid al-Adha.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Swara Bhasker took to social media on 17 June to share a bunch of pictures from her daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid celebration. In her X (formerly Twitter) post, the actor revealed that her family hosted a fun get-together to mark the special occasion. Swara also added that her husband, Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, was not in the city for the festival.

She wrote, "It was Raabu’s first Bakr-Eid .. Even though @FahadZirarAhmad and I weren’t in the same city my parents and friends made this first Eid joyous and celebratory for Raabu. I feel so grateful that my baby has a tribe that knows that festivals are meant to share joy & love. Heart & tummy is full ! Blessed! (sic)"

Swara Bhasker shared pictures from her daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid celebration.

The actor's family hosted a fun get-together for their friends and relatives.

Swara also shared a picture of the dinner table her parents prepared.

Another picture feature little Raabiyaa sitting in her mother's lap.

Also Read'We Stood By Our Love': Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Mark 1st Wedding Anniversary

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT