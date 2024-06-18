In Pics: Swara Bhasker Shares Glimpse of Daughter Raabiyaa's First Eid al-Adha

Swara Bhasker shares pics from daughter Raabiyaa's first Eid al-Adha.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@ReallySwara)
Actor Swara Bhasker took to social media on 17 June to share a bunch of pictures from her daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid celebration. In her X (formerly Twitter) post, the actor revealed that her family hosted a fun get-together to mark the special occasion. Swara also added that her husband, Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, was not in the city for the festival.
She wrote, "It was Raabu’s first Bakr-Eid .. Even though @FahadZirarAhmad and I weren’t in the same city my parents and friends made this first Eid joyous and celebratory for Raabu. I feel so grateful that my baby has a tribe that knows that festivals are meant to share joy & love. Heart & tummy is full ! Blessed! (sic)"
Swara Bhasker shared pictures from her daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid celebration.
The actor's family hosted a fun get-together for their friends and relatives.
Swara also shared a picture of the dinner table her parents prepared.
Another picture feature little Raabiyaa sitting in her mother's lap.
