In Pics: Swara Bhasker Shares Glimpse of Daughter Raabiyaa's First Eid al-Adha

Actor Swara Bhasker took to social media on 17 June to share a bunch of pictures from her daughter Raabiyaa's first Bakr-Eid celebration. In her X (formerly Twitter) post, the actor revealed that her family hosted a fun get-together to mark the special occasion. Swara also added that her husband, Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad, was not in the city for the festival.

She wrote, "It was Raabu’s first Bakr-Eid .. Even though @FahadZirarAhmad and I weren’t in the same city my parents and friends made this first Eid joyous and celebratory for Raabu. I feel so grateful that my baby has a tribe that knows that festivals are meant to share joy & love. Heart & tummy is full ! Blessed! (sic)"