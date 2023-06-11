Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ With Fans Outside Mannat

In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ With Fans Outside Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans outside Mannat ahead of the world television premiere of his superhit film Pathaan.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

SRK outside Mannat. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>SRK outside Mannat.&nbsp;</p></div>

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan greeted a crowd of fans gathered in front of his house, Mannat. The Pathaan actor entertained his fans with his famous pose while wearing a white t-shirt. He also danced to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from his film Pathaan, which is all set to have a world TV premiere.

SRK entertained his fans with his iconic pose.

SRK greeted his fans ahead of the  world TV premiere of his film Pathaan.

SRK opted for a simple look. 

SRK was all smiles for the shutterbugs. 

He will next be seen in Jawan. 

Also ReadNetizens Go Gaga Over Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai's Pictures From Cannes 2002

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT