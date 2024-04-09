Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Mrunal Thakur, Shabana Azmi Attend 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Screening

In Pics: Mrunal Thakur, Shabana Azmi Attend 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Screening

Bollywood celebs attend 'Amar Singh Chamkila' screening.
Bollywood celebrities, including Imtiaz Ali, Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Prachi Desai, and many others attended the special screening of Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mrunal Thakur wore all black for the event

Prachi Desai opted for pink

Saiyami Kher wore a suit. 

Shabana Azmi and Imtiaz Ali posed together. 

Ida Ali attended. 

Imtiaz Ali. 

