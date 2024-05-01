Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Celebrate Saba Pataudi’s Birthday

In Pics: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Celebrate Saba Pataudi’s Birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Soha celebrate Saba Pataudi’s birthday in pictures
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister, celebrated her birthday on 1 May with cake

|

(Photo Couretsy: Instagram/ sakpataudi)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister, celebrated her birthday on 1 May with cake</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister, celebrated her birthday on 1 May with cake and love, as shown in the pictures shared by Soha. Kareena Kapoor and her family joined in the celebration.

Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s sister, celebrated her birthday on May.

Kareena Kapoor was present. 

Soha Ali Khan posted the photos. 

Soha and Ibrahim posed. 

Saba and Soha.

The whole family was present. 

The celebrated with cake. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT