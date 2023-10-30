In Pics: Kajol, Alaya F & Others Turn Heads at OTT Play Awards

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Kajol, Alaya F & Others Turn Heads at OTT Play Awards

Kajol attended the OTT Play Awards 2023 dressed in a black bodycon gown.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Kajol and others at OTT play awards. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kajol and others at OTT play awards.&nbsp;</p></div>
Bollywood celebrities attended the OTT Play Awards last night in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajkummar Rao, and others. While Kajol stunned in a black gown, others also turned heads in their respective ensembles.

Kajol stunned in a black bodycon dress. 

Babil Khan at the event. 

Sobhita Dhulipala. 

Alaya F Looked stunning in red. 

Rahul Preet looked lovely in red. 

