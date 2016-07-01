In Photos: When India’s LCA Tejas Took First Flight

Conceived as a replacement to the MiG-21, Tejas was inducted into No 45 Squadron of the Indian Air Force in 2016.
The Tejas has left the hangar! | (Photo: Twitter @indiannavy)

(This article was first published on 1 July, 2016 and is being republished from The Quint’s archives in the backdrop of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on 13 January, approving the procurement of 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) at a cost of about Rs 48,000 crore.)

The Light Combat Aircraft “Tejas” was inducted into No 45 Squadron of the Indian Air Force on 1 July, 2016. The Squadron is also called the “Flying Daggers”.

Tejas is the first advance Fly-by-wire (FBW) fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured in India.

Conceived as a MiG-21 replacement, the aircraft has been designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Getting on-board the combat aircraft. 
Getting ready to take off.
Tejas soaring in the skies.
The Flying Daggers Squadron.
The indigenously developed Tejas aircraft.
The Tejas has landed. 

