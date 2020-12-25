In Pics: India This Week

From Christmas celebrations to the ongoing farmer’s struggle, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
Kolkata: Artists perform during a rally to observe National Consumer Day 2020 in Kolkata, Thursday, 24 December 2020. | (Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
Artists perform during a rally to observe National Consumer Day 2020 in Kolkata, Thursday, 24 December 2020. Leh: Indian Army chief General M M Naravane visits forward areas of Fire and Fury Corps, including Rechin La, and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, Friday, 25 December 2020.A man dressed as Santa Claus feeds gulls at River Ganga on the occasion of Christmas festival in Mirzapur, Friday, 25 December 2020.
Farmers during a protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Thursday, 24 December 2020. Archbishop holds a statue of baby Jesus during the Christmas celebrations at a church in Ajmer, Thursday, 24 December 2020. Jaipur: Police detain BJP Minority Morcha activists during a protest against the state government, at Civil Lines in Jaipur, Thursday, 24 December 2020.Kolkata: Actor Jacqueline Fritschi Cornaz (R) shoots for an English feature film Kavita & Teresa, based on the biography of Mother Teresa, on the eve of Christmas in Kolkata, Thursday, 24 December 2020. New Delhi: A farmer with the names of Pulwama martyrs inked on his back during a protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Thursday, 24 December 2020. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah and other senior leader during a meeting with party workers to celebrate the results of DDC and municipal elections, in Srinagar, Wednesday, 23 December 2020.New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra inside a bus after being detained by police during their protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on farmers issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, 24 December 2020. An animal keeper feeds a six-month old elephant calf, rescued from Satgaon army camp, at the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati, Friday, 25 December, 2020. Mumbai: A man dressed as Santa Claus distribute gifts among patients during Christmas celebration, at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children in Mumbai, Thursday, 24 December 2020