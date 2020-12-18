In Pics: India This Week

From snowfall in Srinagar to the ongoing farmer’s struggle, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
A farmer at Singhu border during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the new farm laws, on Saturday, 12 December. | (Photo Courtesy: PTI/Ravi Choudhary)
An aerial view of snow-covered Srinagar after it received fresh snowfall on Saturday, 12 December.
A farmer at Singhu border during their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the new farm laws, on Saturday, 12 December. A farmer gets his beard trimmed during the protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday, 13 December. Barricades placed to stop farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in Delhi on Sunday, 13 December. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a crowd during a day-long hunger strike to support farmers, in New Delhi on Monday, 14 December. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain are also seen.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at a joint press statement during the latter’s visit to India to expand cooperation in trade, defence, education and health, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, on 15 December. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-50 carrying CMS-01 communication satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, on Thursday, 17 December.A polling official pumps sanitiser on the hands of voters standing in a queue as they wait to cast their votes for the seventh phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections, at Archander Hama area of Pattan in Baramulla District of North Kashmir, on Wednesday, 16 December. Left Democratic Front (LDF) supporters celebrate their alliance’s lead in the Kerala local body elections in Kochi on Wednesday, 16 December. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi being detained by the Delhi Police outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 India-Pakistan war on Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi. Security personnel stand guard outside the Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd facility, where a section of workers went on a rampage over purported non-payment of promised wage. The facility manufacturing Apple iPhones and other products is located in Narasapura area near Bengaluru. A man walks on a street, amid dense fog, during a cold morning, in Jalandhar, on Wednesday, 16 December.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote during the last stage of the Kerala local body elections at Cherikkal in Kannur on Monday, 14 December.