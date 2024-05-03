Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Hema Malini and Dharmendra Celebrate Their 44th Wedding Anniversary

In Pics: Hema Malini and Dharmendra Celebrate Their 44th Wedding Anniversary

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol also joined them in the celebration.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated their wedding anniversary together.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X/@DreamGirlHema)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated their wedding anniversary together.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra marked their 44th wedding anniversary with an intimate celebration at home on Thursday, 2 May. The couple's daughter Esha Deol also joined them.

Hema took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Along with it, she also penned a heartfelt note. It read, "Our wedding anniversary today!44 years of togetherness,2 beautiful girls,lovely gchildren surrounding us&drowning us with their love!Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness."

Have a look at her post here:

Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary together.

The couple wore beautiful garlands as they posed for a picture.

In one of the photos, Dharmendra and Hema can be seen sharing a kiss.

In another picture, Hema and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol joined them.

Also Read'Kabhi to Milegi, Kahin to Milegi': Mathura Locals Ask 'Where is Hema Malini?'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT