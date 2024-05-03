In Pics: Hema Malini and Dharmendra Celebrate Their 44th Wedding Anniversary

Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra marked their 44th wedding anniversary with an intimate celebration at home on Thursday, 2 May. The couple's daughter Esha Deol also joined them.

Hema took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Along with it, she also penned a heartfelt note. It read, "Our wedding anniversary today!44 years of togetherness,2 beautiful girls,lovely gchildren surrounding us&drowning us with their love!Our fans &their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness."

Have a look at her post here: