In Pics: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday Attend Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. The event was attended by many from the Bollywood film fraternity. From Aditya Roy Kapur to Gauri Khan - many turned heads at the event.
Ivor McCray with his mother-in-law.
Ananya Panday.
Aditya Roy Kapur attends the event.
Orry also wore grey for the event.
Gauri Khan also attended.
Aliyah Kashyap with her husband-to-be.
Shanaya Kapoor with her mother Maheep Kapoor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)