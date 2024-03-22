Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday Attend Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

In Pics: Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday Attend Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday spotted at Alanna Panday's baby shower.
Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. 

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray hosted a baby shower in Mumbai. The event was attended by many from the Bollywood film fraternity. From Aditya Roy Kapur to Gauri Khan - many turned heads at the event.

Ivor McCray with his mother-in-law. 

Ananya Panday. 

Aditya Roy Kapur attends the event. 

Orry also wore grey for the event. 

Gauri Khan also attended. 

Aliyah Kashyap with her husband-to-be. 

Shanaya Kapoor with her mother Maheep Kapoor.  

