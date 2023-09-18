Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Deeply Humbled': Ayushmann Khurrana Receives TIME 100 Impact Award

'Deeply Humbled': Ayushmann Khurrana Receives TIME 100 Impact Award

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian to win the TIME100 Impact award this year.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

In Pics: Ayushmann Khurrana Receives TIME 100 Award

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>In Pics: Ayushmann Khurrana Receives TIME 100 Award </p></div>

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian to win the TIME100 Impact award this year. He took to Instagram to share some of the pictures from the event: "Thank you @time for validating my purpose as a human being and an artiste! Deeply humbled to represent India on this global stage."

Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian to win the TIME100 Impact award this year.

Ke Huy Quan poses with Ayushmann.

Ayushmann Khurrana poses with other winners. 

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in his suit.

Also Read'Still Believing': Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Fans For Making His B'day Special

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT