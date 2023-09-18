'Deeply Humbled': Ayushmann Khurrana Receives TIME 100 Impact Award

In Pics: Ayushmann Khurrana Receives TIME 100 Award
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana is the only Indian to win the TIME100 Impact award this year. He took to Instagram to share some of the pictures from the event: "Thank you @time for validating my purpose as a human being and an artiste! Deeply humbled to represent India on this global stage."
Ke Huy Quan poses with Ayushmann.
Ayushmann Khurrana poses with other winners.
Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in his suit.
