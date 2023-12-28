In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Married

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Married

Former child actor Swini Khara, known for her role in 'Cheeni Kum', ties the knot with Urvish Desai.
which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in Leading roles has tied the knot with her Urvish Desai.

Former child actor Swini Khara, known for her role as 'Sexy' in Cheeni Kum which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in Leading roles has tied the knot with her long-time partner Urvish Desai. The former actor took to Instagram to share some stunning photos on 27 December.

She wrote, "Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day"

Former child actor Swini Khara, known for her role as 'Sexy' in Cheeni Kum has tied the knot.

She tied the knot with her long-time partner Urvish Desai.

She looked stunning. 

