In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-Star Swini Khara Gets Married

Former child actor Swini Khara, known for her role as 'Sexy' in Cheeni Kum which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in Leading roles has tied the knot with her long-time partner Urvish Desai. The former actor took to Instagram to share some stunning photos on 27 December.

She wrote, "Found love and a soulmate in mirroring personalities. Blessed to be surrounded by our friends and family on our most special day"