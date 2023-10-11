In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa on 81st Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside Jalsa on 81st Birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on 11 October. The actor was spotted outside his house, Jalsa. He was seen greeting his fans with folded hands. The actor sported a pick and white jacket with black pants.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on 11 October
He was seen greeting his fans.
The actor was all smiles for the pictures.
He was sporting a casual look.
The actor looked his casual best.
