Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Cast Their Vote

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai cast votes in 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai.
Published:

Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived to vote in Mumbai as well.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Polling for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections kicked off in Maharashtra on Monday, 20 May. Several Bollywood actors went to their designated polling booths to cast their votes. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived to vote in Mumbai as well.

Jaya Bachchan arrived to vote. 

Amitabh Bachchan. 

Aishwarya Rai arrived as well. 

Amitabh Bachchan was surrounded by fans. 

