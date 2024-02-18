In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt Attend ‘Poacher’ Premiere in London

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt Attend ‘Poacher’ Premiere in London
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, was present at an exclusive screening of her upcoming web series, Poacher, held in London. Sharing moments from the event on her Instagram Stories on Saturday night, Alia shared a series of pictures. Joining her at the screening were her mother, Soni Razdan, and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.
Actor Alia Bhatt attended a special screening of her upcoming web series Poacher in London.
Alia was accompanied by her mother, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt wore a pearl necklace.
Alia Bhatt with others.
Alia Bhatt opted for black saree.
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)