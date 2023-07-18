In Pics: Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Look Stunning at 'Ve Kamleya' Song Launch

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Look Stunning at 'Ve Kamleya' Song Launch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to release on 28 July.
Quint Entertainment
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28 July.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday, 18 July launched their third track 'Ve Kamleya', from their upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The two stars looked gorgeous in their respective ensembles. The song launch took place in Delhi.

Ranveer Singh at the song launch. 

Ranveer and Alia are all smiles for the photos. 

Ranveer and Alia look stunning in their respective ensembles. 

Alia opted for a traditional look. 

Ranveer and Alia are the leads of the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

