In Pics: Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Look Stunning at 'Ve Kamleya' Song Launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28 July.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday, 18 July launched their third track 'Ve Kamleya', from their upcoming romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The two stars looked gorgeous in their respective ensembles. The song launch took place in Delhi.
Ranveer Singh at the song launch.
Ranveer and Alia are all smiles for the photos.
Ranveer and Alia look stunning in their respective ensembles.
Alia opted for a traditional look.
Ranveer and Alia are the leads of the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
