In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks the Ramp at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Walks the Ramp at Paris Fashion Week
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Aishwarya Rai graced the runway during Paris Fashion Week for L'Oréal Paris' fashion show. She walked amongst some of the most popular celebrities in the world such as Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Viola Davis and more. The actor wore a gold shimmering gown.
Aishwarya Rai walked the ramp in style.
Aishwarya Rai looked stunning in gold.
Aishwarya Rai looked amazing while she walked the runway.
Aishwarya walked with other well known celebrities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)