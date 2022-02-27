In Photos: Voters Turn Out for Fifth Phase of UP Assembly Polls

Barabanki: Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
(Photo: PTI)
The fifth phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections is underway on Sunday, 27 February.
The districts that will cast their vote in this phase are Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur. In addition, one seat in Raebareli district, where voting took place on 23 February, will also go to the polls in this phase.
UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party's biggest OBC face, is contesting from Sirathu in Kaushambi district.
Here is a glimpse of how voters are turning out to exercise their franchise across the districts.
Barabanki: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
Ayodhya: A sadhu comes out of a polling station as burqa-clad voters wait to cast votes for the 5th phase of UP Assembly elections.
Prayagraj: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya shows his ink-marked finger outside a polling station, after casting his vote for Assembly elections.
Pratapgarh: Citizens wait to cast their votes during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
Amethi: BJP candidate Sanjay Sinh along with Amita Sih show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
Barabanki: Security personnel stand guard as a wheelchair-bound person waits to cast his vote, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
Barabanki: Women wait to cast their votes, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
Prayagraj: Former Governor of West Bengal Keshari Nath Tripathi with his family members shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
Amethi: A burqa-clad woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a Pink Booth.
Prayagraj: A security personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their vote during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Prayagraj.
Barabanki: People wait in long queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
Barabanki: Voters wait for their turn at a polling station during the fifth phase of UP Assembly polls.
