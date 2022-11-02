In Photos: Thousands Join Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra Reaches Hyderabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Charminar in Hyderabad, as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Tuesday, 1 November.
(Photo: Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad on Tuesday, 1 November. Day 7 of the yatra in Telangana covered Shamshabad, the Old City of Hyderabad, and the Necklace Road surrounding the iconic Hussainsagar.
Gandhi was greeted by thousands at Charminar – an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bastion – where he paid tribute to his father and late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The yatra then proceeded to the Indira Statue on Necklace Road, where Gandhi, along with newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, addressed a massive gathering.
Gandhi and Kharge attacked the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP-led Centre for their "policies that harm common people." Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy and other local leaders were also present.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi was accompanied by Radhika Vemula, the mother of Rohit Vemula, a PhD scholar and Dalit student activist who died by suicide in 2016.
Here are some glimpses from the yatra.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hugs Radhika Vemula, mother of PhD scholar and Dalit student leader Rohit Vemula, who died by suicide in 2016. Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad on Tuesday, 1 November.
A young girl dressed as Mother India at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra at Charminar, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 1 November.
Congress workers gather at Charminar in Hyderabad ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Tuesday, 1 November.
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to his father and late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Charminar in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 1 November.
Thousands gather at Charminar in Hyderabad for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Tuesday, 1 November.
Rahul Gandhi looks on in awe as a group of dancers perform at the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 1 November.
Rahul Gandhi hoists the tricolour at Charminar in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, 1 November.
Rahul Gandhi hugs newly elected Congress president during a public meeting at Hyderabad's Necklace Road, on Tuesday, 1 November.
Rahul Gandhi and newly elected Congress president at a public meeting at Hyderabad's Necklace Road, on Tuesday, 1 November.
