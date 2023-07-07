In Photos: The Moving Street Markets of Ghaziabad

The hustle and bustle of Ghaziabad's street market.
(Photo Courtesy: Shivansh Srivastava)
Vendors transport their products on bikes and rickshaws to their designated spots. These vendors have been selling in this market for years, so they have secured fixed spots to showcase their products. However, new vendors often need help finding available spaces for their shops.
Sellers lay their carpets on the sidewalks to display and sell their products on the roadside.
Kishan Pal is a vegetable seller and has put his shop in the Thursday market for the last seven years. He participates in every market, but the Thursday market brings him the highest income. Other vendors can be seen preparing their stalls.
Monu is a fruit seller who sets up his watermelon shop every Thursday. He says, "We don't have a permanent shop, but this mobile business helps us support our family. We eagerly await Thursday because this market brings potential customers and higher earnings."
A vegetable seller opens their basket to arrange the display. These fresh vegetables come straight from the mandi. The vendors visit Sahibabad Mandi at 5 am to collect them for selling in these markets.
The market begins to attract customers. A woman purchases mangoes from a fruit seller. Locals take out their shopping lists to buy the essentials.
The market offers a variety of Indian snacks, with Chole Bhature and Jalebi being their favourite and popular delicacies.
A cloth merchant showcases sarees and suits to customers. What sets his shop, and others like it, apart is their commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, providing customers with a wide range of choices.
Aam-Adami: A fruit seller sells fruits to customers, with mangoes being the most profitable and top-selling fruit in the current season's market.
Ramlal sells namkeen and biscuits. He takes pride in his shop and says, "I am fulfilling my children's educational aspirations and making people's evening teas more enjoyable with my savoury snacks." (He says this with a smile.)
Amongst the street vendors was a cotton candy seller who caught children's attention, evoking memories of my childhood.
Here, the road in picture one has transformed into a bustling street from an empty road.
Street markets are trendy in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. There's a market for each weekday - Monday, Tuesday, etc. I visited the massive Thursday market in Sector 4, Vasundhara. It offers a variety of products: clothes, utensils, vegetables, and even delicious treats like jalebi and chole bhature. The street vendors set up their shops with dedication and hope for income. They are daily wage workers, relying on these mobile shops for their livelihoods. I met a few and spoke to them about why they prefer the Thursday market compared to the other markets.
