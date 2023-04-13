Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: TATA IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings

In Photos: TATA IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings

TATA IPL 2023: Rajasthan won by three runs against Chennai. Here are a few shots of the match
Sidharth J
Photos
Published:

In photos: Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 3 runs on Wednesday night in Chennai.

Jadeja bowled four overs and grabbed two wickets

Jos Buttler scored 52 runs off 36 balls

Ashwin and Buttler added 47 runs for the fourth wicket.

IPL 2023: A close-call for Ashwin

IPL 2023: Rahane- Conway partnership staying strong

Ashwin picked two wickets by the end of his third over

The Mahi-way. This is his 200th match as captain of CSK

Jadeja- Dhoni duo almost near the victory line

Sandeep Sharma reacts after a nerve-wracking last over where RR came out on top.

