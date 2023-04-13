In Photos: TATA IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings

In photos: Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 3 runs on Wednesday night in Chennai.
(Photo: BCCI)
Jadeja bowled four overs and grabbed two wickets
Jos Buttler scored 52 runs off 36 balls
Ashwin and Buttler added 47 runs for the fourth wicket.
IPL 2023: A close-call for Ashwin
IPL 2023: Rahane- Conway partnership staying strong
Ashwin picked two wickets by the end of his third over
The Mahi-way. This is his 200th match as captain of CSK
Jadeja- Dhoni duo almost near the victory line
Sandeep Sharma reacts after a nerve-wracking last over where RR came out on top.
