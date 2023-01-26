In Photos: Tableaux Displaying 'Nari Shakti' During Republic Day Celebrations

Karnataka tableau on display during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 26 Janaury.
(Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
Women personnel participate in the Camel mounted contingent of Border Security Force (BSF) during the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 26 January. For the first time, female camel riders are participating in the parade, showcasing women's empowerment in various fields.
Naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith marches past during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, 26 January. Indian Navy's tableau showcased the multi-dimensional capabilities of 'Nari Shakti'.
Ministry of culture presents its tableau at the Republic Day 2023 on the theme “Shakti Rupen Samsthita”. The tableau showcases Nari Shakti or ‘Women Power’ and celebrates the divine feminine, who resides in and empowers all living beings.
Maharashtra tableau on display during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, 26 January. The tableau of Maharashtra, presented "Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti", and reflected that Goddesses are considered as sources of power.
CAPFs tableau under the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasizing the theme ‘Nari Shakti in CAPF’.
Karnataka's tableau paid a tribute to the women of the state, including Sulagitti Narasamma, a midwife, and environmentalists Tulsi Gowda Halakki, also known as Vruksha Maate (mother of trees), and Salumarada Thimmakka for their selfless contributions to the society.
The tableau of Tamil Nadu at Republic Day parade depicting the theme 'Women Empowerment & Culture of Tamil Nadu'.
Kerala tableau was themed around Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women's Empowerment.
Tripura's tableau themed on "Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism & Organic Farming with active participation of women."
Tableaux and contingents of various States and Ministries depicted the theme 'Nari Shkati' during India's 74th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Thursday, 26 January.
On the other hand, Kerala's tableau, themed — "Nari Shakti and Folk Traditions of Women Empowerment" — displayed Kalaripayattu, a martial art with more than 2,000 years history, percussion and tribal traditions.
Here's a look at all the tableaux displaying 'Nari Shakti.'
