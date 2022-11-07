In Photos: Sonu Nigam, Shaan & Others Attend Palak-Mithoon's Wedding Reception

Mithoon and Palak Muchhal at their wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Musician composer Mithoon Sharma and singer Palak Muchhal hosted a grand wedding reception for their close friends and family in Mumbai on 6 November. The couple tied the knot on Sunday morning. From veteran singers to music composers, several celebrities were part of the star-studded night. Singers Sonu Nigam, Aditya Narayan, Shaan, and Armaan Mallik also arrived at the reception with their family.
While Palak looked stunning in her deep-red lehenga and statement jewellery, Mithoon looked dashing in his off-white sherwani. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at their wedding reception.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Mithoon and Palak Muchhal at their wedding reception.
Singer Javed Ali arrived with his family at the reception.
Veteran music composer Anandji Virji Shah with wife Shanta Ben Shah.
Singer-composer Salim Merchant at the reception.
Choreographer Terence Lewis also attended the wedding reception.
Singer Sonu Nigam at Palak-Mithoon's wedding reception.
Comedian Zakir Khan with his father Ismail Khan.
Singer Shaan attended the reception with his wife Radhika Mukherjee.
Singer Armaan Mallik joined the wedding reception in an all-white look.
Bhushan Kumar with Tulsi Kumar at the reception.
Singer Aditya Narayan with father Udit Narayan and family at the reception.
Actor Daisy Shah chose a traditional red outfit for the evening.
Singer Asees Kaur at the reception.
