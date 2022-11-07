In Photos: Sonu Nigam, Shaan & Others Attend Palak-Mithoon's Wedding Reception

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Sonu Nigam, Shaan & Others Attend Palak-Mithoon's Wedding Reception

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma tied the knot on 6 November.
Mithoon and Palak Muchhal at their wedding reception.

Musician composer Mithoon Sharma and singer Palak Muchhal hosted a grand wedding reception for their close friends and family in Mumbai on 6 November. The couple tied the knot on Sunday morning. From veteran singers to music composers, several celebrities were part of the star-studded night. Singers Sonu Nigam, Aditya Narayan, Shaan, and Armaan Mallik also arrived at the reception with their family.

While Palak looked stunning in her deep-red lehenga and statement jewellery, Mithoon looked dashing in his off-white sherwani. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at their wedding reception.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Mithoon and Palak Muchhal at their wedding reception.

Singer Javed Ali arrived with his family at the reception.

Veteran music composer Anandji Virji Shah with wife Shanta Ben Shah.

Singer-composer Salim Merchant at the reception.

Choreographer Terence Lewis also attended the wedding reception.

Singer Sonu Nigam at Palak-Mithoon's wedding reception.

Comedian Zakir Khan with his father Ismail Khan.

Singer Shaan attended the reception with his wife Radhika Mukherjee.

Singer Armaan Mallik joined the wedding reception in an all-white look.

Bhushan Kumar with Tulsi Kumar at the reception.

Singer Aditya Narayan with father Udit Narayan and family at the reception.

Actor Daisy Shah chose a traditional red outfit for the evening.

Singer Asees Kaur at the reception.

