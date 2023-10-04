In Photos: Cloudburst Sparks Flash Floods in Sikkim, 23 Army Personnel Missing

A flooded locality in Muguthang in north Sikkim on Wednesday, 4 October. A sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim caused the Teesta River to swell rapidly in Lachen valley.
At least 23 Indian Army personnel have been reported missing after flash floods hit parts of Sikkim on Wednesday, 4 October.
The floods around the Teesta River were triggered during the wee hours of Wednesday by a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake.
Furthermore, the release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.
"Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway," the army's Eastern Command said in a statement.
"The water level increased drastically overnight, affecting the Dam site of the 510 MV NHPC hydroelectric power project near Dikchu village," a Sikkim government official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"All the affected people of Singtam town have been taken to safe places and residents of Dikchu village along the river belt have been evacuated to a nearby school," the government official added.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited parts of north Sikkim to take stock of the situation.
"We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilized to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community," Tamang wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
