In Photos: Shiv Sena Factions Pay Tribute to Bal Thackeray on Birth Anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
(Photo: Twitter/@mieknathshinde)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai, Monday, 23 January.
"To the great hero of millions of Shiv Sainiks, to the great son of Maharashtra, to our God, Birthday greetings!" tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray
CM Eknath Shinde paying to the life-size statue of Bal Thackeray at Dr. Shamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk in Fort area of Mumbai.
Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray along with family members paid visit to Bal Thackeray's life-size statue in South Mumbai.
Uddhav Thackeray paying tribues to his father and Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray.
CM Eknath Shinde unveils an oil portrait of Bal Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna Award event in Mumbai.
CM Eknath Shinde addressing the audience at at Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna Award event on Monday.
Aaditya Thackeray shares his childhood picture with his grandfather, Bal Thackeray.
Bal Thackeray with young Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.
On the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, both factions of the party, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid tributes to him in different events.
Shinde-led faction unveiled an oil portrait of Bal Thackeray in the central hall of the state legislature in Mumbai, while Uddhav Thackeray paid a visit to his father's life-size statue near Mumbai's Regal cinema.
Shinde also paid a visit to the statue, and participated in Balasaheb Thackeray Arogya Ratna Award event organised by Department of Public Health, Maharashtra.
Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena was divided into two factions when Eknath Shinde, in June 2021, led 48 MLAs in a Bharatiya Janata Party-backed coup against the then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, bringing down his coalition government.
