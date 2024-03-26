In Photos: Several AAP Workers Detained Amid Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

Security personnel detain Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harjot Singh Bains during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 26 March.
(Photo: PTI)
Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and leaders were detained from outside Patel Chowk metro station while they were protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 26 March.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 21 March, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam. He was remanded to six-day custody the next day.
Protesting against the same, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai called for a "gherao" of the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday.
Responding to the call, Delhi police beefed up security across central Delhi and detained several protesters.
“There is no permission given to hold any kind of protest, we also got information that protesters will gather at Patel Chowk metro station, security has been beefed around the area,” New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar was quoted by The Hindu as saying.
“Proper security arrangements have been made around PM residence and metro station, we also have to ensure smooth traffic movement for commuters,” he added.
