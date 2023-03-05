In Photos: Friends, Family & Fans Honour and Celebrate Tennis Legend Sania Mirza

Tennis legend Sania Mirza was given a grand retirement celebration in Hyderabad on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
Sania Mirza with Telangana Sports & Youth Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud (L) and Industry & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao at her felicitation ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 5.
Hyderabad: Spectators watch the exhibition match played by Sania Mirza to celebrate her retirement, at Lb Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Hyderabad: Sania Mirza and her son at the exhibition match played at Lb Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Hyderabad: Sania Mirza at the exhibition match played at Lb Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza receives a rousing goodbye from tennis players Rohan Bopanna, Cara Black and Bethanie Mattek during her farewell at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza with Kiren Rijiju during her farewell at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza receives a rousing goodbye from tennis players Rohan Bopanna, Cara Black and Bethanie Mattek during her farewell at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Hyderabad: Kiren Rijiju and Yuvraj Singh watch tennis star Sania Mirza play during her farewell at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Sania Mirza with her parents, son, sister and brother-in-law at the party organised to celebrate her career and retirement in Hyderabad on Sunday 5 March.
Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu with his wife Namrata Shirodkar at Red Carpet during Gala Dinner to honour tennis player Sania Mirza's farewell, at a hotel in Hyderabad, Sunday night, March 5, 2023.
Sania Mirza with AR Rehman and her son at the party organised to celebrate her career and retirement in Hyderabad on Sunday 5 March.
