Photos: Sachin Pilot Protests Over 'BJP's Corruption' Despite Congress' Warning

Congress leader Sachin Pilot and his supporters during a hunger strike in Jaipur on Tuesday, 11 April.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sitting on a hunger strike as a mark of protest against the Ashok Gehlot government's alleged inaction regarding alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.
This comes despite Rajasthan in-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's warning against Pilot with regard to his plan to sit on a fast.
A banner put up at the venue of Pilot's protest reads "Vasundhara Sarkar Me Hue Bhrastachar ke Viruddh Anshan."
Before arriving at the Shaheed Smarak, Pliot went to the 22 Godown Circle from his residence and offered tributes to to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary.
Sachin Pilot and his supporters during the hunger strike in Jaipur's Shaheed Samark on Tuesday, 11 April.
