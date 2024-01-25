In Photos: Preparations in Full Swing Across Delhi Ahead of 75th Republic Day

As Republic Day comes closer, preparations are in full swing across Delhi with rehearsals of Armed forces and tableau to security checks.

India is all set to celebrate it 75th Republic Day on 26 January, with the themes ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’.

The parade this year will be heralded by 100 female artists playing Indian musical instruments and will include tableaux of 16 states/UTs and nine ministries/organisations, according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.