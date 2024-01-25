In Photos: Preparations in Full Swing Across Delhi Ahead of 75th Republic Day

IAF contingent marches past during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav)
Security personnel deployed on Kartavya Path ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2024.
A C-17 Globemaster plane flanked two Su-30MKI fighter jets flies past during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 23 January.
Grenadier Regiment contingent marches past during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 23 January.
ISRO tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.
Gujarat tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.
Telangana tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path.
IAF contingent marches past during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi.
Security personnel during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2024 during a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on NH24 near Sarai Kale Khan owing to full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2024.
Heavy commercial trucks stopped by the traffic police on the Delhi- Gurugram expressway at Delhi border Sirhaul Toll Plaza in the view of the Republic Day.
As Republic Day comes closer, preparations are in full swing across Delhi with rehearsals of Armed forces and tableau to security checks.
India is all set to celebrate it 75th Republic Day on 26 January, with the themes ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’.
The parade this year will be heralded by 100 female artists playing Indian musical instruments and will include tableaux of 16 states/UTs and nine ministries/organisations, according to a press release by the Ministry of Defence.
Ahead of the Republic Day event, the national capital also witnessed traffic congestion owning to the rehearsals of the same.
