In Photos: R Ashwin Handed 100th Test Cap, Celebrate Historic Feat With Family

India vs England, 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin was handed his 100th Test cap.
(Photo: BCCI)
India vs England, 5th Test: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was handed his 100th Test cap during India's fifth Test match of an ongoing five-match series against England, which is being played in Dharamsala.
India vs England, 5th Test: To celebrate the momentous occasion, Ashwin had his family – wife Prithi & daughters Akhira and Aadhya – by his side.
India vs England, 5th Test: Presenting the commemorative cap to Ashwin was the Indian head coach, Rahul Dravid.
India vs England, 5th Test: Ashwin became only the 14th player to play 100 or more Tests for India, and only the second off-spinner to do so.
India vs England, 5th Test: He is also India's second-highest all-time wicket-taker in Test cricket.
India vs England, 5th Test: Ashwin has picked up 507 wickets in this format – second only to Anil Kumble's tally of 619 Test wickets among Indian cricketers.
India vs England, 5th Test: Besides 100 Tests, Ashwin has also played 116 ODIs and 65 T20Is for India.
India vs England, 5th Test: Ashwin was given a guard of honour by his teammates, as he stepped out on the field at the HPCA Stadium.
India vs England, 5th Test: The 37-year-old made his Test debut for India in November 2011.
India vs England, 5th Test: Besides picking up 507 wickets, he has also 3309 runs in this format, which includes five centuries.
