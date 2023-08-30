In Photos: Raksha Bandhan 2023 Celebrations Across India

Elderly women tie rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival at an old age home in Jammu on Wednesday, 30 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Muslim women tie rakhi to men on Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai's Thane on Wednesday, 30 August.
Women tie rakhi on the wrists of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel during the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the Indo-Bangladesh Border near Tripura's Agartala on Wednesday, 30 August.
School students celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, 30 August.
Women tie rakhi on the wrist of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Raksha Bandhan festival in Agartala on Wednesday, 30 August.
A big sized rakhi printed with the photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at celebrations of Raksha Bandhan by Congress Seva Dal in Kolkata on Wednesday, 30 August.
Schoolgirls tie rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30 August.
Sisters of inmates' tie rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at Central Jail in Punjab's Patiala on Wednesday, 30 August.
Brahma Kumaris tie Rakhi on the hands of their followers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan at a regional Brahma Kumaris center at Rupnagar in Guwahati on Wednesday, 30 August.
