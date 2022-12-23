In Photos: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is also seen.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday, 21 December, and is expected to enter Delhi soon.
Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is also seen.
A band from Kerala that has been with the Bharat Jodo Yatra since Kanyakumari.
Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Some young supporters of Rahul Gandhi look on during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Haryana.
Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Rahul Gandhi and his team embark on the Bharat Jodo Yatra at dawn on Friday, 23 December, in Haryana.
Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is also seen.
Nitin Nandolkar, a supporter of the Bharat Jodo Yatra who has been on a cycle with Rahul Gandhi since Kolhapur. He plans to go on till Srinagar.
Nitin Nandolkar's haircut depicting a hand, the symbol of the Congress party.
Nuh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party leader Randeep Surjewala and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Nuh district, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Rahul Gandhi and his team embark on the Bharat Jodo Yatra at dawn on Friday, 23 December, in Haryana.
A group of women wave at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nuh district, Haryana.
Rahul Gandhi posing for a photo with a young man during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)