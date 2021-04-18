In Photos: Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at Windsor
The arrangements for the funeral were made keeping in mind COVID-protocols.
The Quint
Photos
Published:
Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral, at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. | (Photo: PTI)
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service took place on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.
The Duke of Edinburgh has been interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel. The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was draped in his 12 feet personal standard and decorated with a wreath of flowers chosen by the Queen, as well as his Admiral of the Fleet Naval Cap and sword.
The arrangements for the funeral were made keeping in mind COVID-protocols, and members of the public were asked to not attend or participate in any of the funeral events.
In a service intended to honour his naval career, the choir sang the hymn associated with seafaring, "Eternal Father, strong to save".
The ceremony was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. The Blessing was pronounced by the dean of Windsor.
Mourners including, front row from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Edward, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during the funeral of Prince Philip.
Officers of The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive for the Gun Salute for the funeral of Britains Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in Windsor.Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives for the funeral of Britains Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.From front left, Britain’s Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon and Tim Laurence follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor.Queen Elizabeth II arriving at St Georges Chapel for Britain Prince Philips funeral at Windsor Castle.Pall Bearers carry the coffin during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor.Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral, at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, EnglandA topless protester who shouted “save the planet”, is taken away by police officers after they put a cover over her body outside Windsor Castle during the funeral of Britains Prince Philip in Windsor, England.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)