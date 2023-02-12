In Photos: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates First Phase Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway ahead of its dedication to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday 12 February inaugurated the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa. Seen with him are Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (L) and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (R).
The 1400-kilometer-long Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to boost economic opportunities in the entire region. During its inauguration, PM Modi said that the expressway is a "magnificent picture of developing India."
PM Modi was facilitated by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as he inaugurated the first phase of the ambitious project in Dausa today.
The 246-kilometre Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch of the expressway is expected to cut down the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around 3.5 hours.
The expressway, being built at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, is also expected to reduce the travel time between the capital city and the financial capital Mumbai to 12 hours.
Being touted as India's longest highway, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is being made accessible to the public right ahead of a hectic election year.
The eight-lane highway is expandable to 12 lanes. It comes with amenities such as charging stations for electric vehicles, trauma centres, and even wildlife crossings. The expressway had automated toll booths, wherein toll will be collected only once, depending on the number of kilometres travelled. The toll tax for the 220-km-long Delhi-Jaipur journey is Rs 70, which comes to 35 paise per kilometre.
