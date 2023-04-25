In Photos: PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express in Thiruvananthapuram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train during a ceremony, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, 25 April.
Prime Minister Modi was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others upon his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, 25 April.
Later, he flagged off the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train during a ceremony in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, 25 April.
PM Modi also interacted with students aboard the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were also present with the PM as he interacted with the students inside the train.
The children showed Modi paintings and sketches of him and the Vande Bharat train made by them.
Locomotive pilots in the driver cabin of Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express train during its flagging off ceremony.
