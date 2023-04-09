In Photos: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Easter At Sacred Heart Church in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi to celebrate Easter.
(Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church, in Delhi, on Sunday, 9 April.
PM Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on Sunday to celebrate the occasion of Easter.
PM Modi also offered prayers along with priests and worshippers on the holy day.
After his visit, PM Modi tweeted "Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)