In Photos: PM Modi Meets India's Asian Games Medallists

PM Modi with the Indian men's and women's hockey teams at the felicitation ceremony of the 2023 Asian Games medallists in New Delhi.
(Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Asian Games gold medal winning hockey player PR Sreejesh during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
New Delhi: Boxer Nikhat Zareen during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Asian Games medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with India's women's and men's hockey teams at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Neeraj Chopra and members of the Indian athletics contingent from the 2023 Asian Games at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with members of India's boxing and wrestling teams from the 2023 Asian Games at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento as he meets with Asian Games medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
New Delhi: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and other Asian Games medal winners during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a bat as he meets with the gold medal winning cricket teams and other Asian Games medal winners at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
