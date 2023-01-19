In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai's New Metro Lines

PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai's new metro.
(Photo: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7, comprising a 35-km-long elevated corridor stretching from Andheri to Dahisar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others at the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines event, in Mumbai, Thursday, 19 January.
The new metro lines were built at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore.
PM Modi had laid the foundation stones of these metro lines in 2015.
The new metro lines are Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys a ticket to take a metro ride from Gundavali Metro Station to Mogra.
PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai's new metro with other passengers.
PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 19 January, inaugurated two new metro lines in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present during the inauguration.
After the event, they took a metro ride from Gundavali to Mogra station, and interacted with a group of youngsters, women and metro rail workers.
The new metro lines are Mumbai Metro Rail lines 2A and 7, which were built at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore, reported news agency PTI.
The 18.6-km-long Metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5-km-long D N Nagar (yellow line). The Metro line 7 joins Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East), the report added.
